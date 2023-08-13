Mizuho Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $67.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,740 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $29,336,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

