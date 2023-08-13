Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $435.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,398. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.81 and its 200 day moving average is $400.83.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

