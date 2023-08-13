Mina Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mina has a market capitalization of $440.87 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,062,865,613 coins and its circulating supply is 950,014,749 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,062,552,412.8400393 with 949,508,715.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45951468 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,258,432.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

