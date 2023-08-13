MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Down 4.7%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 2,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.