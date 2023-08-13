MGO Global (MGOL) to Release Earnings on Monday

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MGOL opened at $2.24 on Friday. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of MGO Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

