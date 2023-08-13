MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

