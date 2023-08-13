Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 491,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MEI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.