Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.42

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.42 and traded as high as C$60.94. Methanex shares last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 35,260 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

