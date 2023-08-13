Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,496.91 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and $69,496.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,956,513 with 21,552,939 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.78850442 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $59,262.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

