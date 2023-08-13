Metawar Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Metawar has traded flat against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $47.23 million and $4.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022493 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

