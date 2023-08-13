Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Cut by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $301.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

