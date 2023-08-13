Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 591.7% in July

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
MRRDF stock remained flat at C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
