Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 591.7% in July

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

MRRDF stock remained flat at C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

