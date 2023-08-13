Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.