Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

