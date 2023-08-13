Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,596,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

