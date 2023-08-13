McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

