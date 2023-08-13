Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 663,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
