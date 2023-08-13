Mather Group LLC. Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

