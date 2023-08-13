Mather Group LLC. Sells 12,657 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

