Mather Group LLC. Purchases 870 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

TXN stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

