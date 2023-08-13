Mather Group LLC. Purchases 177 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

