Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,772,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 5,235,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 992,123 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,834,000 after purchasing an additional 154,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

