Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

