Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $169.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. Marubeni has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Marubeni alerts:

About Marubeni

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.