Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Marubeni Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $169.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. Marubeni has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.
About Marubeni
