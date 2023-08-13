Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,023 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

