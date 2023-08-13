MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 141.0% in July

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MariMed Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MariMed stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.95. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

