MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 141.0% in July

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MariMed Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of MariMed stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.95. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
About MariMed
