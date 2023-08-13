Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

