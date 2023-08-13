Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

