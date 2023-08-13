Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,845 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Marathon Oil worth $73,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.