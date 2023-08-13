Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.