Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of LOAN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
