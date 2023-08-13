Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSEF remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 131,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

