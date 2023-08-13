Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MNSEF remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 131,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magnis Energy Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.