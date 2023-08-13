Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $255.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

