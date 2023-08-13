M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.32% of M.D.C. worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 363,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,423. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,170 shares of company stock valued at $61,281,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

