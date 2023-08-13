Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 378.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 114.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 353,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 367.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 218,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUNA

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.