Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

