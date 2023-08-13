Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Short Interest Update

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Shares of LPTV stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,297. Loop Media has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 98.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Loop Media will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Loop Media in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Media by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 458,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 241,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

