LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Down 9.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.