Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $378.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,351,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

