Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $378.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,351,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,318,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295678 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
