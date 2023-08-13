Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.54 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $120.54 million and $1.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001927 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.