Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $96.78. 2,334,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.