Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $90.01 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 661.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,386.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 47.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

