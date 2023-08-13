Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $562.96. 1,043,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

