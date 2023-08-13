Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.