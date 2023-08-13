Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OILK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,791 shares. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.