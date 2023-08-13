Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 5,978,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

