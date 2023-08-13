Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,236 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

