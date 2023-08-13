Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

