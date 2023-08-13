Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 882 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 528,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

