Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,418 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,767. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

