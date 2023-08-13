Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

